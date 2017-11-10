Keeping safe at Christmas roadshow comes to Harrogate

Spread the news!















Loading Map.... Victoria Shopping Centre

Station Parade - Harrogate

Events Station Parade - Harrogate 53.991908 -1.5377246000000468

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10/11/2017

10:00am - 2:00pm

Location

Victoria Shopping Centre

Categories No Categories

A Christmas crime prevention roadshow that’s touring York and North Yorkshire is due to arrive in Harrogate this week thanks to police volunteers.

The Keeping safe at Christmas community roadshow will land at the Victoria Shopping Centre on Thursday 23 November between 10am – 2pm, and Asda supermarket on Friday 24 November between 10am – 2pm

Focusing on online safety, personal safety and protecting your home and property, volunteers will be on hand to provide seasonal crime prevention advice, raise awareness of online crime and promote the North Yorkshire Community Messaging system that allows members of the public to receive alerts about crime and incidents in their areas.

They will be joined by local Police Community Support Officers and will provide advice from the force’s Cybercrime Unit and will work closely with the Regional Cybercrime Unit and the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership “95 Alive”, to provide advice and information on how to stay safe when you are buying goods online, road safety tips to stay safe through the winter months and general crime prevention advice.

Police Support Volunteer Team Leader, Antony Baldwin, who is coordinating the roadshows, said: “The Christmas period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for shopping and unfortunately, there are those who exploit this period for the wrong reasons, but it only takes a few simple preventative measures to discourage criminals and stay safe.

“By going into the heart of our communities, we can take advice direct to members of the public. Crime prevention is not something that is on everyone’s mind in all the excitement and busyness of Christmas, but it is important to take a few moments to keep yourself, your family and your belongings safe. We urge everyone to come on down and have a chat.”

Inspector Penny Taylor of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “My thanks go to our volunteers for giving up their own time to provide this service to our communities.

“Being there and engaging with local people, providing tips and advice to help them to stay safe is invaluable in promoting a feeling of safety as well as helping to keep crime down. We are very grateful for their support to our local policing teams, it really enhances our service to the public.”

Following the launch at Acomb Explore on 4 November, the roadshows will tour the following locations:

Brunswick Shopping Centre, Scarborough, Wednesday 22 November 10am – 2pm

Tesco, Clifton Moor, York, Thursday 23 November 10am – 2pm

Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate, Thursday 23 November 10am – 2pm

Asda, Harrogate, Friday 24 November 10am – 2pm

Great Ayton Christmas Market Saturday 25 November 2pm – 7pm

Northallerton Library Friday 1 December 10am – 2pm

Cooperative store, Market Place, Pickering, Saturday 2 December 10am – 2pm

Sainsbury’s store, Selby, Saturday 2 December 10am – 2pm

Malton Market Place, Saturday 9 December 8.30am – 3.30pm

Acomb Explore, York, Saturday 16 December 10am – 2pm

Stokesley Christmas Market Sunday 17 December 8am – 4pm