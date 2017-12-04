Ivana Gavri returns to Ripon

Spread the news!















Loading Map.... Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road - Ripon

Events Minster Road - Ripon 54.1352476 -1.519538300000022

Date/Time

Date(s) - 04/12/2017

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



Following her sell out concert two years ago, the celebrated pianist Ivana Gavrić, returns to Ripon, with a much enhanced reputation. She will be performing a very attractive programme of Hadyn Grieg, Chopin and Schumann works in the quire of Ripon Cathedral on Monday 4 December, ahead of her next Wigmore Hall recital.

British pianist Ivana Gavrić has attracted considerable praise for her interpretation of Janacek, Liszt, Schubert, and more recently Grieg. She created a sensation with her debut disc In the mists, winning BBC Music Magazine Newcomer of the Year for ‘playing of an altogether extraordinary calibre’. In April, she released her fourth album ‘Chopin’ on Edition Records, which was Classic FM’s CD of the week, and described by Gramophone as ‘stylish readings.’ Born into a musical family in Sarajevo, and raised in the UK, Ivana studied at the University of Cambridge and at the Royal College of Music.

Following her last appearance in Ripon, the reviewer described the concert ‘as a demanding programme stylishly played and with such energy. Superb!’ Commenting on her return to Ripon, Roger Higson, Chairman of the Cathedral Concert Society said, “Its wonderful to have such a talented a player back for what will be a highlight of the season”

Ivana Gavrić drew a full-house to Wigmore Hall for her last recital described by one reviewer as “a well-planned programme drenched in expressive nineteenth-century Romanticism and full of poetic imagery. She is a pianist with great sensitivity to mood and an ability to create atmosphere.”

Tickets costing £17 (£5 for student and free if under 18) are available on line at www.riponconcerts.co.uk, the Little Ripon Book Shop, Ripon Cathedral’s gift shop, Harrogate Theatre and the Music House in Harrogate as well as at the door (£18). And its not too late to sign up as a member with access to all the concerts in the series free of charge.