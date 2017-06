Share Share +1 Shares 4

Who better to show you our wonderful collection of cartoons by H.P. Templar than Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam? Templar’s drawings, which depict the daily routines of visitors to Harrogate in the 1890’s, are packed with interesting details and comic observations of the busy spa town in its heyday. Booking is required, £6 per person, e-mail museums@harrogate.gov.uk to reserve your place.