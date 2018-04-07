The Harrogate Vintage Fair

Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 07/04/2018
10:00am - 4:30pm
Location
The Wesley Centre
Oxford Street
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 1PP
Join us for one day of vintage heaven, in the glorious Wesley Chapel, right in the centre of Harrogate.
We have nearly 30 stall holders – over two floors – showcasing the best vintage furniture, fashion, vinyl, beauty and home-wares. Hungry for more? – relax and enjoy a bite to eat in our wonderful vintage style tea room.
Or, simply sit back and enjoy our live vocalist – the incredible Miss Daniella Gallagher and fabulous swing dancers – The Swing Kids.