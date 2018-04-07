The Harrogate Vintage Fair

Please share the news!



















Loading Map.... The Wesley Centre

Oxford Street - Harrogate

Events Oxford Street - Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 07/04/2018

10:00am - 4:30pm

Location

The Wesley Centre

Oxford Street

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 1PP



Join us for one day of vintage heaven, in the glorious Wesley Chapel, right in the centre of Harrogate.

We have nearly 30 stall holders – over two floors – showcasing the best vintage furniture, fashion, vinyl, beauty and home-wares. Hungry for more? – relax and enjoy a bite to eat in our wonderful vintage style tea room.

Or, simply sit back and enjoy our live vocalist – the incredible Miss Daniella Gallagher and fabulous swing dancers – The Swing Kids.