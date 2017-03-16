Harrogate Round Table Annual Charity Beer Festival

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 10

Harrogate & District RoundTable are proud to announce the return of the annual Charity Beer & Music festival for the 27th year.

We will be hosting the event again at the wonderful Crown Hotel in the heart of Harrogate.

We hope you will join us for this fantastic community get together where we will have the usual amazing line up of drinks and music.

Tickets are available now from our ticket portal on the website www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk or alternatively can be bought on the door subject to availability.

Thursday 16th March doors open at 6pm until 11.30 close.

Friday 17th March doors open at 6pm until 11.30 close.

Saturday 18th March doors open at 4pm until 11.30 where we will be showing the Six Nations Rugby ‘England V Ireland’ on the Big screens from 5pm.