Harrogate Ladies’ College Open Morning
1 May @ 9:30am - 12:00pmFree
Event Navigation
We will be opening the doors to College again on Monday 1 May 2017 – why not come along and find out what makes us different!
Our Open Morning takes place on the Bank Holiday, which is a normal teaching day for us, so it’s also an ideal opportunity for your daughter to take a look around too and ask us lots of questions!
Here’s an idea of what to expect:
· Meet our Heads, staff and pupils
· Tour our schools including academic, extra-curricular and social facilities
· Observe lessons and activities taking place
· Find out practical information about joining College
You can also hear specialist curriculum talks relevant to different parts of our school, including:
· GCSE Curriculum (College; girls only aged 11-16)
· A level (Sixth Form; girls only aged 16-18)
To book a place please call 01423 537045 email events@hlc.org.uk or visit www.hlc.org.uk/openday