Great Yorkshire Bakers and Butcher Extravaganza 2017

Wetherby Road - Harrogate

Date(s) - 08/10/2017

10:00am - 4:00pm

Yorkshire Event Centre

Wetherby Road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8NZ



Countdown commences to a GREAT YORKSHIRE BAKERS AND BUTCHERS EXTRAVAGANZA 2017

YORKSHIRE EVENT CENTRE, HARROGATE, SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER 2017.

The Craft Bakers and Butchers Extravaganza exhibition returns to Harrogate this year and bakers, butchers and farm shops across the nation are being invited to put their products to the test.

The Craft Bakers and Butchers Extravaganza is biennial and gives anyone within the baking and food to go industry an opportunity for exhibitors to highlight their products, or for visitors to source new innovative food and drink products for their business.

The Craft Bakers and Butchers Extravaganza is an exhibition organized by the industry for the industry. The Craft Bakers Association (CBA) and The Confederation of Yorkshire Butchers Councils, joined forces to bring this exciting new event together.

It is a big family fun day with various exciting events happening throughout

There are already over 50 stands booked and over 500 pre-registered visitors.

This extravaganza will not only host the Great Yorkshire Pork Pie competition but also a medley of categories within the baking industry. All these categories are open to both bakers and butchers and have some great prizes on offer – with an additional overall prize of worth £500.

The first 500 visitors will receive a goodie bag

For more info or to pre-register for your FREE entry badge contact: Craft Bakers and Butchers Extravaganza Dee Casey, Brilliant Exhibitions, 01628 535 755, info@craftbakersextravagnaza.co.uk

For pre-registration for FREE entry to the show visit: www.craftbakersextravagnza.co.uk

FOR YOUR ENTRY FORM TO THE COMPETITION CONTACT info@craftbakersextravaganza.co.uk