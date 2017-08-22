Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 02/09/2017
1:00pm - 8:00pm
Location
Victoria Shopping Centre
Station Parade
Harrogate
Categories
Anyone for Gin?
We’re really happy to announce that we’ll be having our own little GIN&JAZZ event on Saturday 2nd September
Running over two time slots, tickets will be £5 and can be purchased via our website. ALL ticket sales will go to Saint Michael’s Hospice as will all bar sales on the day. Plus with all tickets, you’ll receive a free Victoria Shopping Centre gin glass.
This is something completely new for us, but we’re very excited about it and we hope you are too!
Buy tickets here: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VictoriaShoppingCentre
Gin & Jazz
Can tickets for Gin & Jazz be bought on the day?