Harrogate

02/09/2017

1:00pm - 8:00pm

Victoria Shopping Centre

Station Parade

Harrogate







Anyone for Gin?

We’re really happy to announce that we’ll be having our own little GIN&JAZZ event on Saturday 2nd September

Running over two time slots, tickets will be £5 and can be purchased via our website. ALL ticket sales will go to Saint Michael’s Hospice as will all bar sales on the day. Plus with all tickets, you’ll receive a free Victoria Shopping Centre gin glass.

This is something completely new for us, but we’re very excited about it and we hope you are too!

Buy tickets here: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VictoriaShoppingCentre