Free Refugee Event – International Family Tracing

Fairfax Avenue - Harrogate

Date(s) - 30/11/2017

7:30pm - 9:00pm

Fairfax Community Centre

Harrogate District – a place of Sanctuary. Local groups support refugee families

Harrogate District of Sanctuary is a locally-run group, supporting refugee families who are settled in the area.

The lights are up, it’s nearly Christmas, and many of us are thinking about the time we spend with our families. However, many refugees and asylum seekers are separated from family members as they flee conflict and persecution.

On Thursday 30th November, Olivia Franck from the British Red Cross will be coming to Harrogate to talk about their International Family Tracing Service. This service does some remarkable work to keep families together across the globe, and in the most challenging circumstances.

Please attend (and bring a friend!). All are welcome, free refreshments will be served.

If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to get in touch on jtravena@hotmail.co.uk and see District of Sanctuary on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Harrogate-District-of-Sanctuary-1376792505773505/