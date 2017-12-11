Free Morning Visits to RHS Garden Harlow Carr for National Lottery Players

Spread the news!















Loading Map.... Harlow Carr

Crag Lane - Harrogate

Events Crag Lane - Harrogate 53.98239479999999 -1.572421200000008

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11/12/2017 - 17/12/2017

9:30am - 12:00pm

Location

Harlow Carr

Crag Lane

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG3 1QB



RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate will be throwing open its doors for free to National Lottery players during the week of 11 to 17 December 2017 between 9.30am – 12noon.

The RHS-run garden is one of 350 participating National Lottery-funded visitor attractions across the UK in saying ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994. This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.

The idea is simple: any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard between 11 -17 December gets free morning entry to the garden in return.

Liz Thwaite, Head of RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: Thanks to National Lottery players the RHS has been able to do more work within its gardens and the community nationally to help more people experience the benefits of gardening.

For more information, please visit www.rhs.org.uk



