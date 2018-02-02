Please share the news!



















Date(s) - 02/02/2018

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is back in action on Friday 2nd February with another superlative selection of the very best comedians around.

As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

The full line-up includes:

TOM WRIGGLESWORTH

Tom Wrigglesworth is an established Stand-Up comedian, Radio and TV presenter and voice-over artist from Sheffield, England.He is best known for his live storytelling shows and BBC Radio comedy programmes which take a comical and emotional look at family relationships. Alongside his comedy work, he’s used his engineering background to become a natural and engaging presenter for BBC Television and The Discovery Channel.

KIRI PRITCHARD-McLEAN

English/Welsh comedian Kiri is one of tghe most respected and highly regarded acts on the circuit. Not only has she won great reviews for her solo shows, most recently the powerful “Appropriate Adult”, but she is also co-writer and director of acclaimed sketch group Gein’s Family Giftshop. Incisive, intelligent and incredibly funny, Kiri is an act we’ve been looking forward to hosting for a long time.

TONY WRIGHT

Tony Wright is a 19 year old Manchster based Comic. Performing his first stand up set at aged 15 in his home county of Kent over the following 3 years Tony has made a huge impression on the circuit , leading to a residency as warm up act for Ramsgate Music Hall’s Edinburgh preview season in June-July 2015 opening for Lou Sanders.

Tony is one of the most promising emerging talents on the circuit, with writing ability that is often compared to Jimmy Carr and a natural persona on stage, Tony has a huge future ahead of him.

PHIL ELLIS

Phil Ellis is an award-winning comedian who has entertained audiences of all ages with his amalgamation of off-beat observational material and physical comedy.

Solidifying his reputation in 2014 with his undisputed anarchic sleeper hit of a show Funz and Gamez, Phil won the Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Award’s panel prize. After meeting incredible critical acclaim, Funz and Gamez was broadcast as part of BBC Radio 4’s Fresh from the Fest, as well as part of BBC Comedy Feeds (BBC Three). The show went on to have an 18-show run at the Soho theatre, slots at all major comedy festivals, as well as a further run at the Udderbelly on Southbank.