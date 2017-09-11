Share Share +1 Shares 0

Frazer Theatre - Knaresborough

06/10/2017

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 6th October at 8pm the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club brings another fantastic night of comedy to the Frazer Theatre.

MC Jim Smallman will be joined by Stuart Goldsmith, Howard Reed and character act Stanley Brooks.

As ever tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk, Any remaining tickets are available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

STUART GOLDSMITH

Stuart Goldsmith is an internationally award-winning comedian, writer, podcaster and host.

With a reputation for smart, accessible stand-up, Stuart’s enthusiasm and natural charm conceal a quick wit and fearlessness honed by his early career as a street performer. Surprisingly candid about his exploits, sexploits and textploits, Stuart likes to get his teeth into love, romance and the downside of getting what you want.

HOWARD READ

Howard is an award-winning performer, writer and animator, who produces fantastic entertainment in whatever medium he works in. Best known for his animated six year-old alter-ego “Little Howard”, Big and Little Howard have appeared in a number of beloved tv shows together.

An excellent and versatile performer in his own right, Howard is an exciting addition to the comedy club line-up.

STANLEY BROOKS

Stanley Brooks is a high energy character act that parodies “The Apprentice” style business motivational speakers. With observations that skewer every corporate seminar and away day you were forced to sit through, Stanley is here to help give you the secrets to success (even if he hasn’t really achieved it himself).

JIM SMALLMAN

Jim Smallman first entered into comedy at the age of 27, whilst working at the head office of Next. He attended a 12-week comedy workshop to help him with his nerves whilst giving presentations, which led to his decision to engage in comedy on a professional level.

In 2010 he picked up two awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Best International Show and Best Comedy performance, both for his first full length show The Boy Next Door Gone Wrong. His 2015 show “My Girls”, about Smallman’s wife and daughter, was nominated for best new show at the Dave Leicester Comedy Festival.

He is heavily involved in professional wrestling, and is the co-founder and ring announcer of PROGRESS Wrestling. He also previously hosted a weekly wrestling magazine show called ‘The Slam’ which aired on Sports Tonight Live. In 2013 he supported both Mick Foley and William Regal on their stand-up tours of the UK.