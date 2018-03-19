Export event will explore the best routes to selling overseas 

Please share the news!

















Plumpton Park - Harrogate

Date(s) - 19/03/2018

8:00am - 10:00am

Taylors of Harrogate

Plumpton Park

Yorkshire businesses looking to export their goods and services overseas will hear views and receive advice on the best routes into new markets from a panel of experts at the next ExportExchange Live event, which takes place in Harrogate in March.

Featuring a line-up of some of the region’s most experienced exporters, the free breakfast event, which will be held at the Taylors of Harrogate office, will include evaluations of whether employing agents or distributors, or selling directly to the overseas market, is the better option for a fledgling exporter.

Among the panel of expert speakers will be Taylors of Harrogate international director Garry Nield, Victoria Hopkins of commercial catering equipment manufacturer Hopkins Catering, and Denny Maude of Quality Bearings Online, a business that has grown rapidly to become a leading worldwide online distributor of bearings for a range of industries. All three have years of overseas trade experience and will offer advice, tips and cautionary tales based on their own export experiences.

Garry Nield said: Inevitably, there will be significant challenges along the way on any business’s export journey and deciding on the best route to market can be a complicated process. Decisions need to be made on whether you should attempt to sell directly to clients overseas, or use an agent or distributor, and while you can read around that subject extensively, there’s no substitute for being able to talk with people who have been through that process. All of us ExportExchange panel members have built up many years’ exporting experience and if we can use that to help other local businesses to grow through successfully selling overseas, then that is tremendously satisfying.

Victoria Boldison, network manager at ExportExchange, said: These quarterly events are a brilliant opportunity for SMEs in the Leeds City Region to gain an invaluable insight into exporting, from business people with some of the best first-hand knowledge around. Good advice can save a great deal of time and money when it comes to embarking on an overseas sales campaign and deciding on which is the best route to market is a hurdle that many businesses find daunting.

Businesses interested in attending the free event, which runs from 8am to 10am on Monday 19 March at Taylors of Harrogate should apply to register interest via the ExportExchange website https://www.exportexchange.co.uk/agent-distributor-or-direct-salesbr-exploring-routes-to-selling-in-overseas-m