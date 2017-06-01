« All Events

DRAIN-EX 2017

1 June - 2 June

Free
A FREE 2 Day event for Drainage, water and sewerage professionals.
Teaming up with Tip-Ex and Tank-Ex the UK’s leading bulk handling shows, means it is more than a water and drainage show. We have over 30 world class companies exhibiting their cameras, liners, rehabilitation techniques, tankers, cutters, with product demonstration and talks and much more!
Register for FREE at http:/draintradershow.com/register or call 01242 576777 follow us on Twitter @draintrader

Details

Start:
1 June
End:
2 June
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.draintradershow.com

Organiser

Drain Trader LTD
Phone:
01242 576777
Email:
info@draintraderltd.com
Website:
www.draintraderltd.com

Venue

Harrogate International Centre
King's Rd
Harrogate,YorkshireHG1 5LA+ Google Map
Website:
www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk