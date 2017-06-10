« All Events

All day charity latin/salsa party

10 June

£35
a day of fun see picture for more details

10 June
£35
, , , , , , , , ,
http://www.latinnightsharrogate.co.uk

latin nights harrogate
07966255141
latinnightsharrogate@gmail.com
www.latinnightsharrogate.co.uk

manhatten snooker club
beech aveune
harrogate,north yorkshirehg2 8bdUnited Kingdom+ Google Map