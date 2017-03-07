Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Boston Spa-based Deans Computer Services (DCS), has announced the launch of a Cyber Security Workshop featuring presentations from its in-house experts, various security specialists and the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Cybercrime Unit.

The dedicated session is taking place on Tuesday 7th March at Boston Lodge, the company’s head office, with guest speakers including DCI Vanessa Smith, head of the Yorkshire & Humber regional Cybercrime Unit, and Rob Fearnley, channel sales development executive at ESET, suppliers of anti-virus and data encryption services. Also presenting are DCS technical director, Chris Lord, DCS sales manager, Barry Rankin, and Mark Payne of InfoSec Cloud, providers of cyber security awareness training.

Chris Lord said: “The growing and diversifying threat of cybercrime is spreading on a global scale and it has become a massive issue for many companies, especially SMEs who don’t have the in-house expertise or resources to counter it. Our Cyber Security Workshop is designed for those kinds of businesses. It’s an opportunity to tap into the knowledge and experience of a range of professionals who have spent years tackling cybercrime.”

“The workshop will cover a broad range of areas encompassing network, web, email and application threats. We will also highlight hot topics such as phishing, ransomware and common types of cyber fraud. The event will commence at 10am and last for two hours, culminating in a lunch provided by DCS. Depending on numbers we may run a second session in the afternoon. Attendance is free and businesses are invited to contact our head office to register their interest.”