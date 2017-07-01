Share Share +1 Shares 0

Songs from the most loved West End and Broadway shows including medleys from Evita, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera performed by Harrogate Theatre Choir with musical director Catherine Field-Leather.

STOP PRESS!! NOT TO BE MISSED – With help from our favourite original CALENDAR GIRL and Choir Member, LYNDA LOGAN and with special permission from GARY BARLOW & TIM FIRTH, our “CRAZY FOR MUSICALS” concert will include songs from the West End musical “THE GIRLS”. We are the first and only choir in the Country to perform these! They’ve come home to Yorkshire.

Collection in aid of Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research)