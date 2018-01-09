Consultation on wellbeing and prevention services

Spread the news!















Park Parade - Harrogate

Date(s) - 09/01/2018

9:45am - 12:30pm

Cedar Court Hotel

Park Parade

Harrogate



HG1 5AH



North Yorkshire County Council would like to hear people’s views on its proposals for best use of some of the investment it provides to organisations that provide community-based support.

The county council currently provides funding towards a small number of community-based wellbeing and prevention services throughout North Yorkshire which help people stay well and independent in their local communities. They mostly support older people, and provide the following types of support: information and advice, projects to address social isolation and loneliness, and practical support.

This support also includes signposting to agencies and services, befriending schemes, social activities and outings and support with daily tasks such as shopping and housework. As current contracts are now coming to an end the county council wishes to review and consult on the best way of investing in these services.

County Councillor Caroline Dickinson, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Public Health, Prevention and Supported Housing, said: We know how highly valued these community services and activities are and we plan to continue investing in development and delivery of wellbeing and prevention support. To make sure we continue to make best use of the money available, we are running a consultation on how we should best prioritise and provide the funding available for activities in the future, as well as supporting development of wellbeing and prevention support. Helping people to stay well and independent in North Yorkshire is a key priority for the County Council, and investment into these services represents only one element of what the Council is doing to support this ambition.

Other key county council programmes that support people to remain well and independent include:

The Stronger Communities programme which has developed a universal prevention offer that provides start-up funding, advice and support for communities across North Yorkshire to help people to support each other.

The Living Well service which helps people on the cusp of care build up their confidence by developing and maintaining their social networks so they can continue to live connected lives at home.

NYCC’s Public Health Grant funds programmes focused on encouraging everyone to stay physically, mentally and emotionally healthy so that they live longer, healthier and more independent lives. It aims to tailor public health services to the needs of different communities in North Yorkshire, and building on their experience and knowledge of how best to support people.

The county council is holding information events about the consultation on future proposals for investment in wellbeing and prevention services. These are Monday 8 January 9.45am -12.30pm at the Forum in Northallerton and Tuesday 9 January 9.45am-12.30pm at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

To find out more about the consultation or to take part in it please visit the service review webpage at http://www.nypartnerships.org.uk/wellbeingpreventionreview The closing date is 15 January 2018