Date(s) - 14/01/2018

2:30pm - 4:30pm

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck

93 High Street, Starbeck

Harrogate

North Torkshire

HG2 7LH



This is one of a series of Functions for Fun & Fellowship events at our Church, Starbeck Methodist.Knaresborough Silver Band, perform a mixture of concerts around the area.

Players are drawn from the local area. Musical Director is Nick Garrett, who is a well known cornet player.