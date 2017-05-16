Clothing with Conscience – charity event

Share Share +1 Shares 0

An invitation to an entertaining evening of fashion and fun!

Don’t miss ‘Clothing with Conscience’ at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre this Tuesday 16 May, 7 pm. in support of the Mayor’s Charities. Studio 3 have choreographed a whole host of local shops, organisations and individuals to create an outstanding show about ways and means of dressing well – within a budget, but at less cost to society and the planet.

The cost is £10 – and there’s drinks canapes, raffle and stalls to boot.

The Mayor’s Charities are: Orb Community Arts, Knaresborough Community Centre, Knaresborough Nidd Gorge Conservation Group