Christmas Dinner – Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Spread the news!
Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/12/2017
12:30pm - 3:30pm
Location
Jennyfield Styan Community Centre
Categories
Christmas Dinner at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre Tuesday 19 December 12.30 – 3.30pm
Starter: winter vegetable soup or melon
Main course: roast turkey, stuffing, pigs-in-blankets, seasonal vegetables, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce
Dessert: Christmas pudding and brandy sauce or chocolate log
vegetarian options are available upon request
The main event is followed by Bingo, Christmas quiz and raffle
£12.50 per head booking and payment in advance, limited availability closing date 12 December 4.00pm
Spread the news!