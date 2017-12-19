Christmas Dinner – Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Spread the news!

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/12/2017
12:30pm - 3:30pm

Location
Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Categories


Christmas Dinner at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre Tuesday 19 December 12.30 – 3.30pm

Starter: winter vegetable soup or melon

Main course: roast turkey, stuffing, pigs-in-blankets, seasonal vegetables, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce

Dessert: Christmas pudding and brandy sauce or chocolate log

vegetarian options are available upon request

The main event is followed by Bingo, Christmas quiz and raffle

£12.50 per head booking and payment in advance, limited availability closing date 12 December 4.00pm


Spread the news!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *