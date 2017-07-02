Share Share +1 Shares 2

Chat, Chill and Refill is an informal social event, open to all and bringing the community together, organised by Holy Trinity Church in association with Costa in Ripon.

It is an opportunity for unity in the face of recent appalling and unsettling events, a time to show kindness and compassion for each other, to give friendship and have enjoyment.

Come along to hear live music, make friends, share thoughts and, of course, have coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Doors open at Costa in Ripon, Sunday evenings on 2 July, 6 August and 3 September between 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Come and join in; free entrance, everyone welcome.