Charlie’s Angel Centre Foundation Charity Night

Share Share +1 Shares 3

The Best Days of Your Life’ is to be a spectacular evening brought to you by Andrew Kosicki of L.M.R Entertainment and Veronica Fairhurst of Fairhurst & Bleasby Ltd. This evening is is to raise much needed funds and awareness for a small Leeds based charity – Charlie’s Angel Centre Foundation which supports bereaved parent and families. Their slogan is Charlies-Angel-Centre.org.uk Supporting Bereaved Parents & Families Rebuilding Lives Together.

Registered Charity Number: 1172233

Our event is being sponsored by Atlas Kasbah who have donated a 3 night stay with breakfast at their eoclodge in Morocco : Atlas Kasbah website

Our other sponsor is Hotels de Charme et Caractere who have donated a 2 night break with breakfast either in UK or France : Hotels de Charme website

Our entertainment for the evening is the truly phenomenal Yvette Royle, the mighty Tom Bleasby and Cyber Town – the members of this band will be instantly recognizable to those of you who grew up in the 80’s!! There is a red carpet champagne reception on arrival : 3 course meal with coffee : Auction : LIVE entertainment.

We are honoured to have Emma & Simon Gregson as our special guests.

we also have the very talented and professional make up artist and hairdresser Shazia Sarwar on hand for our performers and special guests.

Think 80’s and have an incredible evening in a beautiful venue.

Music Genres: 80s, Indie, Pop, R&B, Soul