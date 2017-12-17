Carol Service at West Park United Reformed Church

Spread the news!















Victoria Avenue/West Park Stray - Harrogate

Date(s) - 17/12/2017

10:30am - 11:30am

West Park United Reformed Church

Victoria Avenue/West Park Stray

A family festival of carols is being held at West Park United Reformed Church on Sunday December 17th at 10.30am. A chance to sing your favourite carols in a welcoming relaxed atmosphere.

An augmented choir under the leadership of local musician David Wilberforce will also sing some well-known Christmas music.

Take a short break from shopping and come and join us – you will be very welcome.