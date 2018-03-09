Brennan Reece- Everlong

Please share the news!



















Frazer Theatre - Knaresborough

Date(s) - 09/03/2018

8:00pm - 10:00pm

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 9th March the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is delighted to welcome back Brennan Reece as he embarks on his first national tour.

English Comedian Of The Year and Edinburgh Best Newcomer nominee is back with a brand new show! Following last years sold out UK and Australian tour, Brennan brings his “powerfully entertaining” show all about the stars (in the sky), memories (in the mind) and his Nanna (in a home).

As seen on BBC, ITV, Channel 4.

Over 6 million YouTube hits.

Full clean driving license.

“A teenage Alan Bennett” The Skinny

“Hilariously rubber faced bright young talent” The Stage

“Brilliantly infectious, gifted storyteller” The Independent

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Arts Award

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Define Arts

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ The Wee Review

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Glitterati

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Uber

★ ★ ★ ★½ Chortle

★ ★ ★ ★ The Sunday Times

★ ★ ★ ★ The Independent

★ ★ ★ ★ The Herald

★ ★ ★ ★ The Scotsman

★ ★ ★ ★ Evening Standard

Tickets are £8 with no booking fee and can be bought from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965

Show starts at 8pm, doors open at 7.30pm.