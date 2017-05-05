Book signing by Antonio Carluccio

Share Share +1 Shares 0

To celebrate his appearance at the BBC Good Food Show Antonio Carluccio is visiting the Carluccio’s Harrogate Restaurant for an exclusive signing of his latest book Vegetables on 5th May, 12.00 – 14.00.

Get your copy of Vegetables, personally signed by the great man himself and grab a quick selfie whilst listening to Antonio share anecdotes from his 60 years of culinary adventures. Antonio will happily talk to visitors about his new recipes dedicated to glorious greens, roots and shoots, including favourites Lasagne di bietole (beetroot lasagne) and Torta rustica di patate (rustic potato cake).

Antonio will be at the BBC Good Food Show on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May at Harrogate Convention Centre, where he will be cooking seasonal Italian dishes from his new book Vegetables LIVE in the Supertheatre. For those who don’t get the chance to see him at the show the book signing at the restaurant will be the perfect opportunity to meet the man himself.

Take this opportunity to explore the restaurant and treat yourself to an Italian inspired breakfast ahead of the book signing, or linger a little longer for lunch and savour the new seasonal menu. Choose from vibrant spring specials such as Spaghetti Vongole (£13.95) with fresh clams, garlic, herbs and chilli; and Cod in Cartoccio (£13.50) in a paper parcel with Sicilian couscous or opt for Antonio’s favourite Penne Giardiniera with courgette, chilli, garlic and fried spinach balls.

Places at Antonio Carluccio’s book signing are complimentary and the book is available for the special price of £20. If you are wishing to dine and experience the venue for yourself be sure to book a table directly with the restaurant.

Carluccio’s Harrogate

9-11 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TB

T: 01423 566 903 www.carluccios.com

Twitter @carluccios | FB: carluccios | Instagram: @carluccios