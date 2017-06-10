Back to the 80s disco aids air ambulance

Share Share +1 Shares 16

It’s time to dig out those dance moves and don your best fancy dress for a 1980s charity disco in Harrogate.

The event, on Saturday 10 June 2017 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Duchy Road, is the brainchild of local artist Anita Bowerman and is in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. YAA supporters also helping include Martine Phipps, Gill Whiting, Sarah Parkin and Liz Higgins.

Anita has taken the charity to heart after they commissioned her to do some work for them.

Anita said: Everyone in the Harrogate District knows someone who has needed their services at one time or another – they do such an amazing job but it costs so much money to keep them in the air. I thought they’d be the ideal charity to benefit from this event.

Helen Callear, Regional Fundraising Manager for the YAA added: We are really looking forward to crimping our hair and digging out our leg warmers for Anita’s 80’s disco! It’s going to be a great event, and a super fun way of raising money for the charity. We rely on donations from the public to help us raise the £12,000 we need each day so would like to thank Anita for organising such a great event and also thank everyone who has bought tickets or donated something to support the evening.

As it’s for charity, Anita has been drumming up support from local businesses and individuals. Local DJ Chris Spittal of Yorkshire DJ Beats is giving his services for free and John Smith’s Brewery, Tadcaster has given a special prize of 24 bottles of Tadcaster Bridge Ale. This was recently commissioned to mark the re-opening of the Tadcaster Bridge. It was a one-off and will never be produced again!

Another limited edition donation comes in the shape of The Complete Hipgnosis Catalogue of vinyl album cover artwork by the famous Pink Floyd designer Aubrey Powell.

Donations have also been received from The West Park Hotel, Dinner Bed and Breakfast; William and Victoria, The Devonshire Arms, Cedar Court Hotel, The Academy, Go Yoga, Go Revolution, Sally Trask Pilates, Best Kept Secret. Anita has donated two of her Yorkshire Air Ambulance limited edition prints, a cut out Harrogate Map Giclee print and a hand-screenprinted cushion. Other prizes are flooding in.

Tickets are £20 each to include a welcome drink and fish and chips. The event starts at 7pm and runs until 11.30pm.

There will be a prize for the best 1980s fancy dress plus a raffle, and bar. The organisers ask that you bring cash and all proceeds will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

To reserve a ticket or buy a raffle ticket, please call Anita on 07760157046 or Martine on 07986582284