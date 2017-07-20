Alzheimer’s Memory Walk returns to Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 35

Loading Map.... Valley Gardens

Valley Drive - Harrogate

Events Valley Drive - Harrogate 53.9929214 -1.547622600000068

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16/09/2017

2:00pm - 3:30pm

Location

Valley Gardens

Categories

September sees the return of the Harrogate Memory Walk. Organised by local MP, Andrew Jones, Alzheimer’s Society volunteers and in conjunction with Harrogate Borough Council, this year’s event is to take place on Saturday 16 September in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate Memory Walk is in its third year and previous walks have raised up to £10,000. These funds will help raise awareness of dementia, support those affected by the condition and help fund research with the ultimate aim finding a cure for dementia. The walk is two circuits of the Valley Gardens at a combined length of 1.6 miles and all ages are encouraged to take part.

In the Harrogate district over 1,900 people have been diagnosed as living with dementia and this is set to rise to 2,000 by 2020. However, it is estimated the figure doubles once those who have not been diagnosed are included.

MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, said: We have seen on our TV screens the effect dementia can have from the powerful and brave storyline on Yorkshire-based Emmerdale. With the number of people living with dementia set to rise locally and nationally over the coming years, more care and support is required. I am pleased to help organise the third Harrogate Memory Walk and look forward to supporting the Alzheimer’s Society in their fight to beat this cruel disease. I encourage everyone to get involved and support the event either by donating or joining us on the day.

Hannah Riley, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser, said: Dementia devastates lives. By 2021, 1 million people will be living with the condition. Events such as Memory Walks are vital to raise funds to both help fight dementia and awareness of the condition. Alzheimer’s Society is calling on people to unite against dementia, and the Harrogate Memory Walk, organised with our local MP and members of the local community, is an important opportunity to do just that.

For more information about this year’s walk please visit http://bit.ly/1Lasguh.

Donations are open at www.justgiving.com/hgtmemorywalk2017 or you can text ‘HGMW77 £10’ to 70070 to donate £10.

(L-R) Andrew Jones MP, John Middleton, Coun Mike Chambers and Alison Wrigglesworth of the Alzheimer’s Society start last year’s Memory Walk