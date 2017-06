Share Share +1 Shares 1

A Night at the Proms

Summer concert with Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band

Friday 14th July 7.30 p.m

St Cuthbert’s Church

Pateley Bridge

Bring your own food and wine (doors open at 7pm).

Tickets £5 available from the Rev Darryl Hall, band members, phone 01765 620235 or from Pateley Bridge Pharmacy on the High Street Pateley Bridge.