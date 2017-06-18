1940’s Day in Valley Gardens

Share Share +1 Shares 18

The Friends Of Valley Gardens are holding once again their popular 1940s Day on Sunday, 18 June, in the Town’s Valley Gardens.

The Event begins at 10.30am with the March of the Evacuees, led by the Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Mrs Anne Jones, Harrogate Band and Western School.

The Day, to be compared by Major Swing, will see a Fly Past by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota (1.55 provisional).

Visitors can enjoy Big Band Music provided by Echo 42, who will be accompanying Maria Manchester. Also performing are the Harrogate Band, Harrogate Harmony Barber Shop Choir.

Other attractions include a display of Vintage and Military Vehicles and 1940s Memorabilia. Visitors can enjoy hot food catering; visit the Cake Stall, Beer and Pimms Tent, try their hand at Tombola.

The Friends Of Valley Gardens are holding the Event to raise funds for the refurbishment of the entrance to Valley Gardens formerly known as the Green Park Entrance to become the King Edward VII Memorial Gate and Memorial Rose Garden.

Entrance to the Event is Free.

For more information, visit our website: www.friendsofvalleygardens.co.uk