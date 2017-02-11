Tewit Youth Band in Concert

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

One of a series of our Functions for Fun & Fellowship at Starbeck Methodist Church, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH. Tewit Youth Band are a local Brass Band for 13 to 18year olds who rehearse weekly and perform in various venues across our region. They also compete at local and nation level in Youth Brass Band Championships. They travel in Europe and have been to Luchon in France, the town twinned with Harrogate to help in celebrations. They are all very committed talented young musicians and are very well received where ever they go. Don’t miss this opportunity to see them at our Church.