Celebrate Scotlands most famous poet at a traditional Burns Supper.

The Haggis will be piped in and addressed in true fashion followed by a supper of Haggis, Neeps and Potatoes and a choice of desserts (Meat pie, gluten free & vegetarian option available).

It will be a fun occasion and help raise funds for the local Soroptimist Club Charities locally and internationally.