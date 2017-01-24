Scaife Hall Farm charity breakfast

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Places for next week’s charity breakfast at Scaife Hall Farm in Blubberhouses are filling up fast, reports organiser Councillor Christine Ryder, The Deputy Mayor of Harrogate.

Christine and her farming husband and consort, Chris, are hosting their third fund-raiser in aid of national farming charity, The Addington Fund.

The Addington Fund is a registered farming charity with the main area of work to provide homes for farming families living in England and Wales who have to leave the industry, through no fault of their own, and by doing so will lose their home. In times of emergency and where hardship prevails we may be able to assist with a grant towards certain business costs.

It takes place over three days on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, January 24, 25 & 26, with two sittings each day from 10am-12noon and 1-3pm.

Christine said: Bookings are going really well. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are sold out, though we do still have spaces for the other sittings.

Tickets cost £15 per head and can be booked by calling Christine on 01943 880354, or email christine@scaifehallfarm.co.uk