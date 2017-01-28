Sainsbury’s the next stop for MP’s ‘shoppers surgery’

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Constituents will get the chance to chat with their local MP at his regular ‘shoppers surgery’ to be held at Sainsbury’s in Harrogate on Saturday 28 January 2017.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is holding his next public surgery at the store from 10am to 12noon.

The surgery is an opportunity for anyone who is in or near the Sainsbury’s store to drop-in and have an informal talk about any issues with him.

Andrew said: It is important for an MP to have an open door to all constituents because it is the public for whom MP’s work. That is why I hold regular surgeries to give people the chance to discuss their issues with me. But I realise that people often can’t make it to fixed appointments and so shoppers surgeries are a great way for people to just walk up to me and have a chat. I move my ‘shoppers surgery’ around different venues and I am grateful to Sainsbury’s for hosting my next session. It is important that elected representatives make themselves available in the most convenient locations for the public. I would like to thank Sainsbury’s once again for making space available for the shoppers surgery.

Mr Jones also runs more formal surgeries several times a month and these can be booked by contacting his office on 01423 529614 or emailing him at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk with your contact details.

Mr Jones’s constituency caseworkers offer a drop-in session every Thursday morning between 10am and 12noon at his office at 57 East Parade, Harrogate.