Robin Alexander: In Conversation

Robin Alexander joins Jane Sellars to discuss the life and work of his mother, the artist Isabel Alexander (1910-1996), who has been described by admirers as ‘the English Georgia O’Keeffe.’ In association with the first major Yorkshire retrospective of her life’s work at the Mercer Art Gallery featuring over 50 prints, paintings and drawings.

Places are limited, please book in advance tel 01423 556188 or email museums@harrogate.gov.uk