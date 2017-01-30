« All Events

Robin Alexander: In Conversation

30 January @ 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Free
Robin Alexander joins Jane Sellars to discuss the life and work of his mother, the artist Isabel Alexander (1910-1996), who has been described by admirers as ‘the English Georgia O’Keeffe.’ In association with the first major Yorkshire retrospective of her life’s work at the Mercer Art Gallery featuring over 50 prints, paintings and drawings.
Places are limited, please book in advance tel 01423 556188 or email museums@harrogate.gov.uk

Details

Date:
30 January
Time:
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
http://www.harrogate.gov.uk/mercerartgallery

Organiser

Mercer Art Gallery
Phone:
01423 556188
Email:
museums@harrogate.gov.uk
Website:
www.harrogate.gov.uk/mercerartgallery

Venue

Mercer Art Gallery
Swan Road
Harrogate,North YorkshireHG1 2SAUnited Kingdom+ Google Map
Phone:
01423556188
Website:
www.harrogate.gov.uk/mercerartgallery