Making Tax Digital – are you ready?

Tax is going completely digital and by 2020 (or as early as next year for some), most businesses, self-employed people and landlords will need to keep track of their tax affairs digitally and update HMRC at least quarterly.

The new rules will mean operational changes for every business but there are benefits to be gained from switching to paperless record keeping.

Let DSC’s experts introduce you to the new requirements now so that you can take advantage of time and cost savings immediately and make sure you’re fully compliant when the tax system changes.

HMRC believe the new changes will make paying tax much easier, quicker and simpler so how does this affect you and your business, and what might you need to do?

DSC are a leading independent firm of chartered accountants and registered auditors based in Harrogate and Leeds. We provide bespoke accountancy and business advisory services to our clients and regularly run knowledge sharing seminars like this one.

We would like to invite you to our latest FREE seminar to help you understand, prepare and benefit from Digital Tax.

Our free seminars will take place on Friday 17th February and Friday 3rd March 2017 at 8am at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate. Breakfast will be available beforehand and we will finish the discussion no later than 10am.

During the meeting we will look at:

• HMRC’s new legislation

• Making tax digital for businesses

• Making tax digital for individual taxpayers

• The implications and what it means for you

• The advantages of going digital

• Actions you need to take.

To book your free place please email e.roach@dscca.com or call Ellie on 01423 560547.