HR help for 2017, with added fizz

Two Harrogate-based HR professionals have joined forces to ensure that local companies can start their 2017 plans with a fizz.

Business owners are invited to register for a free slot at the Champagne Concept on Oxford Street, 3pm-6pm on Friday 20th January, in which they can gain impartial and confidential HR advice, over a free glass of champagne and nibbles.

Nancy Prest and Andrew Walsh, Directors of Doodle HR and Walsh HR respectively, will be on hand to help with any organisational issues that stand in the way of the best start to 2017, including poor performance, excessive sickness, misconduct or relationship problems at work.

To book a slot, email admin@doodlehr.co.uk with your preferred time, or call 01423 425575.