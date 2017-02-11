Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra at St Mark’s Church
Saturday 11th February 2017 7.30pm
St Mark’s Church, Harrogate
Conductor: George Kennaway Leader: Rachael Unsworth
Kamarinskaya Glinka
Hebrides Overture Mendelssohn
Dances of Galanta Kodaly
Symphony No 3 Mendelssohn
Tickets £12 Students £5 16 and under Free Pre paid online £11
Tickets available at the door and from:
P&C Music, Harrogate – www.pomp-and-circumstance.co.uk Castlegate Books, Knaresborough – www.castlegatebooks.com
Online by Paypal at www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk