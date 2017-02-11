« All Events

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra at St Mark’s Church

11 February @ 7:30pm - 10:00pm

£11
Share
Share
+1
Stumble
Pin
Shares 0

Saturday 11th February 2017 7.30pm
St Mark’s Church, Harrogate
Conductor: George Kennaway Leader: Rachael Unsworth

Kamarinskaya Glinka

Hebrides Overture Mendelssohn

Dances of Galanta Kodaly

Symphony No 3 Mendelssohn

Tickets £12 Students £5 16 and under Free Pre paid online £11

Tickets available at the door and from:

P&C Music, Harrogate – www.pomp-and-circumstance.co.uk Castlegate Books, Knaresborough – www.castlegatebooks.com

Online by Paypal at www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
11 February
Time:
7:30pm - 10:00pm
Cost:
£11
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
http://www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

Venue

St Mark’s Church
United Kingdom+ Google Map