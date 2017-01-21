Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form Open Afternoon

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 9

Saturday 21 January 2017, 2pm-4pm

An important meeting for prospective students and parents to experience subject taster sessions.

For further information please contact sixthform@harrogategrammar.co.uk or 01423 535235

Harrogate Grammar School offers ‘outstanding’ academic provision alongside all the other elements that make post-16 education both successful and enjoyable. We welcome students from other schools into one of the largest Sixth Forms in the country, achieving record-breaking results with an average of 61% of A Level grades being A*-B over three consecutive years.







With over 35 subjects to choose from, students are offered support and guidance that enables each individual to achieve their potential. In addition, the Sixth Form provides specialist pathways such as Medical Sciences; Business & Enterprise; Education, Training & Public Services; STEM; Art & Creative Industries and Law.

There are significant opportunities for students to develop their leadership skills and participate in a wide range of extra-curricular activities in preparation for their future. The recently built Sixth Form facilities and the use of iPads for learning provide a stimulating and inspiring environment for students as they pursue the exciting experience of Sixth Form life.

The Sixth Form is easily accessible with bus services offered from the surrounding areas including Leeds North, Leeds West, Wetherby, Tadcaster, Pateley Bridge, Ripon and Boroughbridge/Knaresborough.