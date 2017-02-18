Gala Dinner for Sicklinghall Cricket Club

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Saturday 18 February 2017 – Wetherby Racecourse

We are please to be hosting a gala dinner in aid of the rebuilding of the village cricket club.

The dinner will include:

Welcome glass of bubbly

A four course meal

Live Band

Auction and raffle

Please come along and join us and help ensure that cricket can continue to be played in the village. More details from secretary@sicklinghallcc.co.uk Cheryl/Tony Barton * Katherine/Martin Wood.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday 8 October 2016; Sicklinghall’s Cricket Clubhouse, scorebox, toilets and equipment store were burnt down.

North Yorkshire Police and Fire Services attended the scene, but were unable to prevent the blaze from taking hold. All the buildings were destroyed, together with valuable machinery and memorabilia.