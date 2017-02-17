Free seminar on new digital tax laws

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Accountancy firm DSC, which has offices in Harrogate and Leeds, is to host a free seminar explaining new digital tax regulations.

New rules will require businesses, the self-employed and landlords to keep track of their tax affairs digitally and to update HMRC at least quarterly.

“Most businesses will have to comply within three years and some need to switch to digital tax records much sooner,” explained DSC director John Garbutt.

“We want to take some of the mystery out of the digital system and explain to business people how the new rules will affect them, some of the advantages and what they can do to prepare.”

The seminar will be held at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, on Friday 17th February and will be repeated on Friday 3rd March. The events run from 8am to 10am and include breakfast. Places on both dates are free but must be booked in advance by contacting Ellie on 01423 560547 or e.roach@dscca.com