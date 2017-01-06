Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 4

Christmas may be over, and the new year hangover has finally shifted, but on Friday 6th January the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is back to kick off the new year in style! 2017 is going to be the biggest and best year of comedy in Knaresborough yet, and our first show of the year is our statement of intent to back it up!







Tickets are £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, our online boxoffice at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door for £12.







Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Joining us this month are:

GLENN WOOL

Glenn began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995. He moved to London in 1998 and quickly became one of the rising stars of the London and international comedy circuit having performed in Australia, New Zealand, The USA, South Africa, Switzerland, France, Croatia and Arabia. Glenn was nominated for Best International Stand Up at The New Zealand Comedy Awards and Best Headliner at the Chortle Awards







In recent years Glenn has hit the International circuit in a big way, performing to huge crowds in Singapore, Holland, Dubai, New York and Los Angeles where he is currently living. He’s also a popular addition to many of the great Summer music Festivals in the UK, including Reading & Leeds, Latitude, Bestival, Download and of course Glastonbury.







GEIN’S FAMILY GIFTSHOP

Gein’s Family Giftshop is comprised of Kath Hughes, James Meehan, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Edward Easton. The quartet joined forces in the city of Salford (The Birmingham of the North) post University and have been arguing on long car journey’s ever since.

Having won Audience Choice Award and Best Sketch Act at the London Sketchfest 2014, the group made their way to Edinburgh and were Nominated for Best Newcomer in the prestigious Foster’s Comedy Awards. They also won Curator’s Choice at the Noise Festival attending a ceremony at the House of Commons, Kiri ate 18 egg sandwiches at the buffet (21 including the ham and tomato) and Ed blocked a toilet, he now wears a V for Vendetta mask during rehearsals. Further accolades fell into the group’s muscular laps in 2015 with a nomination for Best Sketch and a victory for Best Newcomer in the Chortle Awards. Thanks to this, their muscular laps were allowed to create a Sky Arts Christmas short and six half hour BBC Radio Wales specials over 2015 and 2016 plus a 2016 tour.

The group remain stoically humble in the face of unmitigated success, principally because they’re aware that their brand of comedy is going to get found out any day now and they’ve sewn cyanide pills into their collars to bite down on when that day comes.

SARAH CALLAGHAN

Sarah Callaghan is one of the youngest comics on the circuit. Beautifully honest and infectiously upfront in style, she started performing in 2010 and quickly made her mark becoming a Funny Women finalist. Her unique stage persona has led to an impressive gig history with performances at some of the UK’s most famous venues.

TOBY HADOKE

With a stand up career that spans over 15 years, Toby is one of the most respected MC’s and headline acts on the UK circuit. His quick wit and charming audience banter make him a disarming compere who can liven up any lacklustre crowd, or tame a feisty one, without him ever losing his unique comedy styling as a self-deprecatory and amusingly vexed curmudgeon that it’s impossible to dislike. Quick witted and a verbal craftsman, he’s also politically informed and a great improviser.