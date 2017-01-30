In Conversation – the life and work of artist Isabel Alexander as viewed by her son

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 6

The life and work of artist and illustrator Isabel Alexander will be discussed by her son Robin in the latest in Harrogate Mercer Art Gallery’s ‘In Conversation’ series next Monday (30 January).

Robin Alexander will be joined by Harrogate Borough Council’s Exhibition Curator Jane Sellars to talk about the work of his mother, currently on show at the Mercer.

Isabel trained at the Slade School of Art in London in the 1930s and worked as an art director on documentary and information and education films during and after World War 2 before, as a single mother, forging a career as an illustrator working on a broad range of subjects including botany, coal mining and children’s books.

In the 1950s Isabel turned from illustration to painting, producing portraits, landscapes and, for her final works, a haunting series of Hebridean seascapes.

Isabel Alexander spent the last 20 years of her life in Yorkshire and, on her death in 1996, left behind an impressive archive of work dating back to the beginning of her career in the 1930s. Some of this, along with works from private collections, is shown together for the first time in the exhibition at the Mercer Art Gallery.

As well as hearing from Robin about his mother’s life and works, there will be an opportunity to browse a selection of Isabel Alexander’s sketchbooks and portfolios to gain a deeper understanding of her working methods.

Jane Sellars said: Isabel Alexander was an artist of many talents. She had an unusually diverse career, working as both an illustrator and artist, much of it enhanced by her great love of the British landscape and the natural world. We are delighted to be hosting the first major retrospective of Isabel’s life’s work at the Mercer Gallery, and to get a special insight into her work through her son, Robin.

‘Robin Alexander: In Conversation’ is at the Mercer Art Gallery on Swan Road in Harrogate from 2pm – 3pm on Monday 30 January.

Tickets are £6 are and are available from the gallery or e-mail museums@harrogate.gov.uk, telephone 01423 556188.

Isabel Alexander: Artist and Illustrator is at the Mercer Art Gallery until 4 June 2017.

For details of all the events taking place at the council’s museums and gallery, visit www.harrogate.gov.uk