The Art of Calm Detoxing

This is the first of 3 x 3 hour classes on consecutive Saturdays which are part of a unique and individualised 10 week program for anyone who is looking to address any practical and emotional issues which may be contributing to a less than optimal relationship with food, your body, or both.

The program will be hosted by Annette and Graham Henry, who bring their own experience of overturning a health condition and a weight matter respectively. During the classes, Annette and Graham will present their unique combination of expertise, ideas and personal transformation techniques to gently seek out and clear any underlying issues that may be working against you.

The subsequent 7 weeks following the classes are about putting into practice what has been set in motion over the course of the first three weeks.







The price of £135 covers all three classes at Breathing Space in Harrogate, as well as email contact with Annette and Graham throughout the 10 week program.

In addition, participants will have the option during the 10 week period to add in any one-to-one options as required, eg Mind Detox, or a Calm Consultation at a discount of 50%

There is also the option during the 10 week period to book a 3 course lunch with Annette and Graham at their base in York at a discount of 50%.