In January 2017 the Knaresborough Players will be presenting their annual family pantomime. ​This year’s production is Aladdin and the Pirates, a modern take on the traditional family pantomime story.







​Set in Old Peking, the story centres around Widow Twankey and her son Aladdin who is in love with the Emperor’s daughter Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, evil pirate Captain Abanazer and his wicked crew trick Aladdin into helping them locate a magical lamp on Pirate Island. The Gene Genie who appears from the lamp sets out to help Captain Abanazer become the richest and most powerful man in the kingdom, kidnap the Princess and turn Aladdin’s dreams to dust. Assisted by his friend Wishee Washee and their pet penguin Monty, Aladdin stumbles upon a powerful (if a little awkward) genie of his own who helps him stand up to his wicked uncle. But can Aladdin defeat the pirates, win fame and fortune, marry the princess and live happily ever after?







​Performances will take place on:

​Thursday 19th January 7.30pm

​Friday 20th January 7.30pm

Saturday 21st January 2.00pm

Saturday 21st January 7.00pm

​Sunday 22nd January 2.00pm

Wednesday 25th January 7.30pm

Thursday 26th January 7.30pm

​Friday 27th January 7.30pm

​Saturday 28th January 2.00pm

​Saturday 28th January 7.00pm

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and are available from our online box office with no booking fee at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07865 927965. Tickets will be available to purchase in person from the Old Chemist Shop Market Place Knaresborough

Doors open 30 minutes before the show starts and tickets are unallocated so please arrive in good time to ensure your party can sit together.