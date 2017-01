Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 1

1st Scriven Scout Group is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

A reunion party is going to be held on Saturday 24th June 2017, for former parents, Cubs and Scouts from 1967 onwards.

If you would like to join us remembering happy times at 1st Scriven please contact Elizabeth Hewick. 01423 521798 or elizabethhewick@gmail.com

If you still have contact with anyone who has moved away please pass the word.