Harrogate opticians helps homeless

Specsavers in Harrogate rallied support for the homeless after hosting a collection point in store throughout the month of December.

Across the festive period, both staff and customers alike donated items such as food, toiletries and warm clothing, all in aid of Harrogate Homeless which will be accepting the donations this January. The Harrogate Homeless Project is a local charity dedicated to supporting homeless people in and around Harrogate.

The team at the store on Beulah Street also held a charity quiz night in store, where they raised £170 for the Harrogate Homeless Project, which will go towards helping the organisation provide its essential overnight and day services for those in need.

Both Ripon and Wetherby Specsavers also joined in to support the cause, with collection points in store brimming with items ready to donate this January.

John Broadberry, store director at Specsavers in Harrogate, says: We’re thrilled with the support from the public in both our collection appeal and fundraising for the Harrogate Homeless Project, and would like to sincerely thank all of those who contributed on behalf of the Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby Specsavers teams. ‘The nights are already cold, and at this time of year it’s important to think of those less fortunate than ourselves who need this vital support, that’s why we’re so pleased to be able to give to such a worthy cause in the local area.’

For further information on the Harrogate Homeless Project, or to find out more about how you can get involved in volunteering, fundraising or donating, visit www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk



