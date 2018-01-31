Outstanding success for Harrogate Grammar School’s U14 and U16 netball teams

At the weekend, two teachers and a group of 18 hardworking Netball girls headed off to Hymers College, Hull to represent Harrogate Grammar School in the U14 and U16 National Schools Regional Netball Tournament. This is the first time Harrogate Grammar School have had two teams through to the Regional Rounds in the same year with both teams qualifying as North Yorkshire Champions in the previous round in November.

Harrogate Grammar School’s U16s team headed to the tournament as North Yorkshire Champions. The girls knew they would have to play their very best netball against some tough competition from other schools within the Yorkshire Region. After a flying start winning their opening games, they were pipped at the post against a strong Grammar School at Leeds team. The girls fought back in the following games with some outstanding shooting by Holly Sugarman and Lex Callard to take victory over some competitive teams, including Ashville. Heading into the 6th crucial game against Woodhouse Grove they knew this would be the decider between 2nd and 3rd place. With some outstanding Netball played by both teams it was a dominant Grove team who came out on top.

U16s finished an admiral 3rd place overall, a phenomenal achievement for a team made up of students from the year below.

The U14s team headed to the tournament as undefeated North Yorkshire Champions and were very excited to represent Harrogate Grammar School. After a rocky, nervous start that saw the first couple of games drawn, the girls dug deep in some very wet and windy playing conditions to take several victories.



