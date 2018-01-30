Synergy gears up for bike donation campaign

Synergy Automotive MD, Paul Parkinson (left) with Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire

Synergy Automotive is setting the wheels in motion for a bike donation campaign with Welcome to Yorkshire to enable children and families to borrow bikes for free.

Synergy is working with the organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire to collect 50 bicycles across an eight-week period spanning 29 January to 23 March.

The campaign is urging the region’s businesses and local communities to drop off unused or outgrown children’s and adults bikes at Synergy’s Hornbeam Park offices.

The call to action is part of the county-wide Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries programme. Providing almost 50 Bike Libraries with fleets of bicycles for loan – and 62 donation stations – the scheme has seen over 5,500 bikes being donated since its launch three years ago.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: Securing an additional 50 bicycles moves us closer to our vision for every child in Yorkshire to have access to a bike and we’re delighted to partner with Synergy Automotive to further this goal. The campaign is also timely as the countdown to the Tour de Yorkshire has begun and Yorkshire will once again be showcased to the world.

Synergy MD, Paul Parkinson, commented: As a proud Yorkshire employer which promotes healthy living through our outdoor charity challenges, we’ve been inspired by the Bike Libraries programme and want to give even more families and children the opportunity to enjoy our fantastic county.

Synergy will act as a donation station from 8.30am-5.45pm at its Hornbeam Park Oval office in Harrogate until March 23rd. For more information visit https://www.synergyautomotive.co.uk/blog/bikedonation/ or call 01423 228280.



