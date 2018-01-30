Icons of the 80’s come to Harrogate

Saturday, 20 January 2018 saw the Icons of the 80’s Tour stop off at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The line-up featured Wang Chung, Go West and Nik Kershaw – Wang Chung being a late addition replacing The Cutting Crew.

It was great to see the 2,000 seater Convention Centre auditorium being used, having around twice the capacity of the Royal Hall.

Between them, the bands had millions of albums sales behind them, hits like We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’ve Been In Love Before and the

There were also a few surprises with The one and only, a huge hit for Chesney Hawkes, but written by Nik Kershaw.

It’s now over 30-years since Go West, with Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, had their first hit single We Close Our Eyes. Other hits followed including Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don’t Look Down, Faithful and King of Wishful Thinking.

Nik Kershaw first hit the charts in 1984 with Wouldn’t It Be Good?, following by other classics, Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and The Riddle. He has remained a prolific writer for other artists.